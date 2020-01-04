Gareth Bale, Isco both start as Real Madrid visit Getafe

Gareth Bale has again been linked with a move away from Real Madrid, yet the Welshman is in Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI on Saturday.

Gareth Bale is named in Real Madrid’s starting XI for the clash with Getafe, along with Isco, as they return to LaLiga duty.

Bale – who has been linked with a move away from Madrid in the January window – has made 11 league appearances in total in 2019-20, including starting the rearranged Clasico against Barcelona on December 18.

The Wales forward also came on as a substitute in late December matches against Valencia and Athletic Bilbao prior to the mid-season break.

However, Zinedine Zidane has handed the 30-year-old a chance to impress from the off against Getafe in Madrid’s first outing in 2020.

Bale starts up top alongside Karim Benzema and Isco, who has been restricted to just 10 league appearances this season, having been hampered by a hamstring injury and inconsistent form.

Meanwhile, Eder Militao – who has struggled to establish himself as a regular since moving to Madrid from Porto – starts at the back in place of Sergio Ramos, who is suspended.

There is no place for Marcelo, who has been battling a calf injury, while Eden Hazard is still out with an ankle problem.