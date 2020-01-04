Top 5 finds of La Liga 2019-20 season

La Liga 2019-20 season has now reached the halfway mark where it is turning out to be another two-horse race between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. In the midst of usual suspects who are once again leading their respective teams towards glory, there are some new names who are beginning to show what they are made of by producing the goods consistently at the highest level.

We have listed five of those talents who have impressed the viewers along with the fans of their respective clubs and clearly have a big future ahead.

#5 Unai Nunez (Athletic Bilbao)

Fifth in the list of the finds of La Liga 2019-20 season is Athletic Bilbao’s young centre-back Unai Nunez. The 22-year-old is having an excellent time for his club in the ongoing campaign where he has proven to be a real fighter in difficult circumstances. Nunez has made the most number of clearances (5.6 per game) by an Athletic player.

Those numbers become even more impressive if they are combined with 1.3 interceptions and 1 tackle per game. Therefore, it is not hard to understand that there will be a lot of big clubs watching Nunez closely and can make a move for him in the summer of 2020 if he continues to perform the way he did in the first half of the season.

#4 Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid’s new signing Rodrygo is fourth on the list of the finds of La Liga 2019-20 season. The 18-year-old joined Los Blancos with a lot of hype and has managed to fulfil it by producing a number of impressive performances for the club in the early part of his career in Spain.

The Brazil youngster has managed to score six goals along with providing two assists in 14 appearances for the 13-time European champions which became the reason of Vinícius Júnior’s lack of playing time in the recent past.

#3 Martin Odegaard (Real Sociedad)

Third in the list is Real Sociedad’s midfielder Martin Odegaard who is currently spending a season-long loan at the club from Real Madrid. The Norway international—who was once termed as the next big thing in football—is finally living up to the potential and has already scored four goals and provided five assists just 16 matches in all competitions.

Those numbers themselves are extremely impressive but Odegaard’s movement off the ball makes him even more difficult to control for the opposition. Such performances have not gone unnoticed and there have been reports in the recent past that Real are thinking of bringing Odegaard back to the club in the summer of 2020.

#2 Ferran Torres (Valencia)

Second in the list is Valencia’s young striker Ferran Torres. The 19-year-old has been always rated highly in the football community and is now beginning to showcase his talent at the highest level.

In the ongoing campaign, Torres has managed to score four goals along with providing four assists in 21 appearances in all competitions which is why Valencia’s hierarchy are eager to extend the player’s current contract which is set to expire in the summer of 2021.

#1 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde tops the list of the finds of La Liga 2019-20 season so far. The Uruguay international was on the brink of leaving Real last season but things changed when Zinedine Zidane came back as a manager and gave the player a chance to impress him in the last few games of the season.

Valverde slowly and now surely has become of the first names on the team sheet for Los Blancos. His impact can be understood by the fact that Zidane has opted to start the 21-year-old ahead of Luka Modric on consistent basis whereas club hierarchy’s interest in signing Paul Pogba has diminished over the time as well.

Interestingly, Real have not lost a match in the season when Valverde started which shows his importance for the team.