Zinedine Zidane opens up on future of two out of favour Real Madrid stars

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane opened up on the future of two stars who have been linked with a move away from the club in the January transfer window. Both Brahim Diaz and Mariano Diaz are reportedly on their way out of the club in the winter window, if reports are to be believed.

Zidane was quizzed about their future ahead of Madrid’s La Liga encounter against Getafe. In reply, the Frenchman said that until January 31, anything could happen.

“The important thing is to speak to each one of the players – that’s what I’m doing,” Zidane told a news conference as quoted by Goal.

“There are players who haven’t been playing minutes, and that could be a problem. We’ll talk about it, as always. They’re all here, they’re all training, trying to train well. Until January 31, anything could happen, a lot of things could happen. We’ll see.”

The Madrid manager opened up on club’s top target Paul Pogba’s situation with Manchester United as well and the ankle injury which has ruled him out of action for a month.

“How can I reply to this? I’m not going to reply with anything really,” he said.

“Paul is a player of another team. The important thing for him, because he’s injured, is to get back playing, and that’s it. I wish the best for him. The most important thing for us is the players that I have and to think about the game tomorrow.”