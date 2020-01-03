Zinedine Zidane wishes Paul Pogba speedy recovery amidst speculations of Real Madrid move

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has wished Manchester United star Paul Pogba a quick recovery after he was ruled out for six weeks following an ankle injury. Pogba has been linked with a move to Madrid recently but there are still question marks over a move in the January window with the Frenchman rehabilitating from surgery.

Zidane was quizzed about Pogba’s injury, in reply to which he wished him a speedy recovery and was quick to add that he is a player of another team. He added that he Saturday’s La Liga encounter vs Getafe.

“How can I reply to this? I’m not going to reply with anything really,” Zidane told a news conference as quoted by Goal.

“Paul is a player of another team. The important thing for him, because he’s injured, is to get back playing, and that’s it. I wish the best for him. The most important thing for us is the players that I have and to think about the game tomorrow.”

Zidane commented on the future of Mariano Diaz and Brahim Diaz as well.

“The important thing is to speak to each one of the players – that’s what I’m doing,” he said.

“There are players who haven’t been playing minutes, and that could be a problem. We’ll talk about it, as always. They’re all here, they’re all training, trying to train well. Until January 31, anything could happen, a lot of things could happen. We’ll see.”