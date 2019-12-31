Real Madrid ends 2019 with disappointing goal-scoring record

Within a few hours, we will all get ready to welcome 2020 – and meanwhile, Real Madrid will finish 2019 with the lowest goal-scoring tally for any year in the past decade.

According to AS, Real Madrid will bring 2019 to a close with just 100 goals in 54 matches across all competitions – at an average of just 1.85 goals per game. In contrast, they had scored 142 goals in 60 matches at an average of 2.36 goals per game in 2018.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season alone, Real Madrid have gone goalless in as many as five important games – against PSG in the Champions League and against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis in the La Liga.

The following table takes a look at Los Blancos‘ goals tally for each year in the past decade:

Year Goals Games 2019 100 54 2018 142 60 2017 156 63 2016 152 54 2015 140 55 2014 178 63 2013 156 58 2012 156 60 2011 167 60 2010 130 50

As you can see, their previous-worst tally for the decade was recorded in 2010, when they scored 130 goals in 50 matches.

Earlier in 2019, Real Madrid had also completed the 2018-19 season without winning a single trophy for the first time in several years.

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane – the boss of the La Liga giants – has made it clear that he is not overly concerned about their poor goal-scoring form at the moment.

“Goals will come eventually because we are doing things the right way. We are getting close to our opponents’ goal will ease, we just need to be a little less anxious,” he had said earlier this month.