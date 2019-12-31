Reports say Benzema to sign Madrid deal as Man Utd eye Calvert-Lewin & Arsenal star nears exit

With January approaching, Real Madrid look to be keeping faith with an existing star, as Karim Benzema reportedly nears a contract renewal.

Some of Europe’s top clubs are already making signings ahead of the January transfer window, but Real Madrid’s focus, at least for now, looks to be on securing the services of a current player.

Karim Benzema remains one of Madrid’s key men, with 12 goals in 17 LaLiga matches this term.

Los Blancos will reportedly reward the striker’s fine form with a contract renewal in the coming months, keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu for another two seasons.

TOP STORY – BENZEMA TO STAY UNTIL 2022

Karim Benzema has agreed to sign a new contract with LaLiga giants Real Madrid, according to Marca.

Benzema’s current deal had been set to expire in 2021, but an extension is imminent. The newspaper reports the Frenchman will be rewarded improved terms on a new contract to run until 2022 due to his outstanding form.

With Madrid enjoying a midseason break, they are said to have agreed a deal with Benzema that will be made formal at the end of the campaign.

Benzema’s future is apparently a priority for Madrid, with the report suggesting the deal was only capped at an additional year as the player is determined not to outstay his welcome, leaving before his outstanding career wanes.

ROUND-UP

– Manchester United reportedly have an interest in Benfica star Gedson Fernandes. Sky Sports say the 20-year-old midfielder, who has fallen out of favour with his club, could be available for £34million (€39.8m) following a loan, rather than for a loftier release clause of £102m. United are desperate to bolster their midfield, with Nemanja Matic tipped to join Inter, Milan or Atletico Madrid.

– Staying at Old Trafford and The Suns says United are eyeing £50m-rated Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin after Erling Haaland signed for Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

– The Mirror claims Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave Emirates Stadium at the end of the season in pursuit of silverware. Aubameyang has 18 months remaining on his contract.

– Chelsea have made enquiries about the release clause in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner’s contract, says The Telegraph. Werner has been linked to Liverpool, United and Bayern Munich.

– El Desmarque says Everton are leading the race to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid. Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti worked with James during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

– Serie A championslead the race to sign, according to Sky Sport Italia and La Gazzetta dello Sport. The 19-year-old, on loan at Parma from, has been linked toand. But Juve are reportedly poised to pay Atalanta €40-50m, while allowing Kulusevski to remain on loan at Parma until the end of the season.

– Calciomercato.com reports Jean-Clair Todibo has an offer from Milan. A deal is said to be done for the Barcelona defender – an initial loan, followed by a €20m fee with no buyback option – but he has not yet agreed to the transfer.

– Having already signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Milan must move on others in the next month. However, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Rossoneri are only interested in selling Ricardo Rodriguez and Suso, rather than accommodating loan deals that would suit Watford and Sevilla, respectively.

– Napoli are set to announce the signing of Stanislav Lobotka for an initial €16m, according to Calciomercato.com. The midfielder will leave Celta Vigo and sign a contract with the Partenopei until 2024.