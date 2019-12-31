Karim Benzema to extend Real Madrid contract till 2022

Karim Benzema will remain at Real Madrid till 2022 at the very least after the club reached an agreement with the Frenchman to update the terms of his contract.

Benzema has been an integral member of Los Blancos’ squad under Zinedine Zidane, and has won multiple La Liga and UEFA Champions League (UCL) trophies along the way.

Marca are reporting that the contract is signed until 2022 because Benzema himself does not want to be in a position where he signs a long term deal but can’t give his best to the club.

Zinedine Zidane back at Real Madrid but he faces big task filling Cristiano Ronaldo void – Fernando Morientes

The French striker shares a great relationship with Madrid President Florentino Perez as well as his compatriot and coach Zidane, and is well respected around the club and backed to bring more success to the Spanish giants in the coming seasons.

The 32-year-old is also expected to get an increased wage in the new deal that will be signed officially in the coming summer, and will ensure that other clubs get nowhere near the former Lyon striker.

Despite falling out with the France national team in controversial circumstances, Benzema has been unstoppable and sometimes undroppable for Real Madrid, and will now continue his connection with the Galacticos till at least 2022.