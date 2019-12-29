Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez has urged the club to sign Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane, even if he costs a massive €200 million. Sanchez is of the opinion that Madrid need to sign another strong striker to partner Karim Benzema up top.

While in conversation with Marca, the legendary ex-footballer claimed that Kane would be a like-to-like replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, before adding that though Benzema has managed to fill in for the Portuguese to some extent, Los Blancos need a new number 9.

“I’m of the opinion that Real Madrid should have two teams and two strong No.9s. I’ve noticed Harry Kane for a long time,” he said.

Further expanding on his opinion, Sanchez said that Ronaldo also cost a fortune to the club but he more than repaid what he cost.

“I’d sign him, even for 200 million euros. Ronaldo also cost a lot and look what he gave the club. But knowing Florentino Perez, with his magic he surely has something in his head to do something, but I know the remodelling of the stadium will take money out of the budget.”

When asked about Benzema and whether he has been good enough since Ronaldo left, he said, “Since Ronaldo left, he’s (Benzema) fulfilled that role, but he’s missing an Emilio Butragueno, which I had.”

He was even quizzed if Real Madrid should focus on Kylian Mbappe or Kane. In reply, he said, “They’re two different players. Kane is a natural replacement for Ronaldo, but Mbappe and Neymar are different top players.”