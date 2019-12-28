It seems unfair if money is missing – Arturo Vidal frustrated over alleged unpaid Barcelona bonuses

Barcelona star Arturo Vidal is alleged to have been underpaid up to €2.4million by the LaLiga club and has admitted to being frustrated.

Arturo Vidal has accused Barcelona of being “unfair” amid claims he is owed up to €2.4million in unpaid bonuses.

According to Spanish newspaper ABC, Vidal has filed a complaint against his club to La Liga and the Spanish Footballers’ Association.

It is alleged that the Chile international has only been paid €1.7m of the €4.1m he is owed.

Vidal, strongly linked with a January return to Serie A, is frustrated at being underpaid but is leaving the legal matter to his representatives.

“I’m not in charge of that – that’s why I have my agent, my lawyer, who takes care of the awards and stuff,” Vidal told Chilean radio station ADN.

Feliz navidad mis amores!!! ustedes son el mejor regalo en mi vida, los amo con todo mi corazón!!!Feliz navidad para todos!!! pic.twitter.com/mNglidjIqz — Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) December 25, 2019

“It seems unfair to me if money is missing, but it is an issue that is alien to what we are experiencing today.”

Vidal has started just four LaLiga games for Barcelona this term and earlier this week refused to rule out a move to Inter in the upcoming transfer window.

However, the ex-Juventus and Bayern Munich star – a reported €18m signing in August 2018 – is not thinking about his future while back in his native Chile for a short Christmas break.

“It’s a subject I said when I arrived here that I’ll talk about it when I’m there [in Spain],” he said.

“I’m on holiday and I just want to talk about what’s going on here.”