Reports: Arturo Vidal initiates legal action against Barcelona for non-payment of bonuses

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is dragging the club to the court for non-payment of bonuses, reports in Spain claim. The Chilean has recently been linked with a move away from the club with Serie A giants Inter Milan interested in his signature.

According to reports in ABC, Vidal has filed a complaint against Barcelona for non-payment of as much as €2.4 million worth of bonuses. As per the midfielder’s representatives, he has only been paid €1.7 million of the €4.1 million bonuses he was set to avail from the club.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are claiming that they don’t owe anything to the player as he was required to pay 45+ minutes in at least 60 matches to stand eligible for the said bonuses. And the Chilean hasn’t crossed that number.

Recently, the 32-year-old had hinted at a move away from Barcelona by saying ‘we’ll see’ about a possible transfer after returning from winter break.

“My representative is who has to see that, but I’m calm and happy at Barcelona. When I return, we’ll see. Now I want to be with my family, and after that return and take a decision.

“I’m not the one who makes the decision to play or not – that’s the coach. But people see that, so that makes me calm, and I’ll continue taking advantage of all my opportunities and continue scoring, which is what I like to do.

“I hope to lift the trophies that lie ahead of us at the end of the season,” the midfielder said as reported by El Mundo Deportivo.