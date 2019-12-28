Casemiro reveals who he thinks is most important Barcelona player after Lionel Messi

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has revealed the name of the player he thinks is the most important for Barcelona after Lionel Messi. The Brazilian picked fellow defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets as the most important player for Madrid’s arch-rivals, after obviously the Argentine talisman.

Casemiro was in conversation with magazine Líbero (via Mundo Deportivo) when he was asked about his opinion on the most crucial players for Barcelona. In reply, the midfielder claimed that “along with Messi, Busquets is the most important player in Barcelona in recent years.”

He then further expanded on the matter, stating that everyone talks about the attackers and players like Xavi or Iniesta, but it’s Busquets who does the dirty work and thus deserves to be talked about even more. He added that the Spanish mid’s positioning is impeccable which makes him all the more dangerous.

“We talk about Messi, Suarez or before Neymar, but Busquets is for me the most important. We talked about Iniesta, Xavi, but he was always there with the darkest job. It is one of the best defensive midfielders. Compared to me it is different. It may not have the physical display like mine but it is positioned very well, it is always well placed and that is very important.”