Lionel Messi reveals the secret behind his free-kick taking technique

Lionel Messi has recently grown into one of the world’s best free-kick takers, dethroning arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been struggling with dead balls for the past few years. Recently, the Barcelona talisman gave an insight into his free-kick taking technique and the secret behind his growth into a lethal dead-ball specialist.

Messi revealed that he has started to look if the goalkeeper makes any movement right before he takes the free-kick. He then adjusts his kick accordingly. The Argentine legend even revealed that he is studying the art of free-kick even more now and has improved the way he hits the ball during training as well.

“Yes, in the last few years I began to look and see if the goalkeeper moves before I hit the ball. [To see] if he takes a step or not, how the wall is placed. I study it more now. And I started improving the way I hit the ball during training,” he said as reported by Spanish publication Marca.

