Fans troll Lionel Messi for hilarious Christmas day outfit

Lionel Messi is obviously a family man through and through, and his recent Christmas day outfit is proof that he will do anything to make his family happy.

The Messi family dressed up and took photos along with the Christmas tree recently, and the outfit worn by the family (well, most of it anyway), has got fans talking.

The Argentine magician’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of the family on Christmas where the couple and their kids all line up for a photograph of the ages.

While Messi looks content to be around his family on Christmas, his outfit was certainly one that caught the eye.

The photo drew some interesting responses from fans, and 90min picked out the best out of the lot.

“Messi’s wife forced him to wear this,” one fan said.

Another went with: “Messi looks like a McDonald’s mascot.”

While a third responded with: “Messi to ​Atletico Madrid”.

A fourth made it about the Premier League leaders: “So Messi is a ​Liverpool fan.”