Lionel Messi reveals key advice given to him by Barcelona great Samuel Eto’o

Lionel Messi may be banging in the goals now for Barcelona, but that wasn’t always the case. The Argentine felt that he was starting out slow in his career at the Blaugrana, until some advice from a teammate changed everything.

Messi revealed that some calming advice from Samuel Eto’o worked wonders for him mentally, and allowed him to score goals more freely.

“I remember many times Eto’o told me, ‘the day you start scoring goals, you’re going to be…'” Messi told La Liga, per Marca.

“Because he had a lot of chances and he didn’t score [at the start of his career].

“Until one day everything opened up, [then] they went in and all started going in.”

The superstar forward then explained what it means to be the highest La Liga scorer.

“Being La Liga’s top goalscorer, with what La Liga in Spain means, is special,” Messi said.

“Actually, I think it’s one of the more beautiful records that I have.”

He also spoke about his deadly free-kick ability.

“Yes, in the last few years I began to look and see if the goalkeeper moves before I hit the ball,” Messi went on.

“[To see] if he takes a step or not, how the wall is placed.

“I study it more now. And I started improving the way I hit the ball during training.”