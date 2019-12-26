Lionel Messi best all-round player per new scientific study, Cristiano Ronaldo behind Eden Hazard

The debate of who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may go on forever, but there is enough proof to suggest that perhaps the Argentine may have nicked this decade from his Portuguese counterpart.

A new scientific study has now shown that Messi tops Ronaldo in the all round category, and when we include things other than just goals and assists, it is the Barcelona star who leads.

Scientists from KU Leuven and the Dutch data intelligence company SciSports came up with a unique model that includes all the actions of the players and not just goals.

“The value of a soccer player is often determined by goals and assists,” said professor Jesse Davis.

“However, a goal is a rare event, as an average of 1,600 actions occur in a match. Our model looks at each action – shots, passes, dribbles, tackles … – and calculates its value.”

This value, or “Valuing Actions by Estimating Probabilities” (VAEP) is based on the 2013-2014 up to and including 2017-2018 in Spanish competition, and shows Messi’s overall numbers as better than Ronaldo.

Messi scores an impressive 1.21 per game during this period while Ronaldo gets 0.61 per game during the time at Real Madrid, and when we factor in his departure to Juventus, his replacement at Los Blancos is better off too.

The same study shows that Eden Hazard has 0.64 per match in comparison, while the Belgian was at Chelsea, showing that maybe CR7’s influence wasn’t all that much after all.

(With inputs from Sporza.)