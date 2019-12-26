WATCH: Luis Suarez names Lionel Messi as best striker ever, Cristiano Ronaldo not in top five

Luis Suarez may be one of the greatest strikers in the footballing world, but when he was put on the spot, he didn’t name himself in his top five strikers list. Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi topped the charts.

Suarez was asked to name his top five strikers in order by Bleacher Report, and the Uruguayan obliged, going into detail about each striker and the qualities that made them so successful in his eyes.

The Barcelona front man named Romario of Brazil in number five position, owing to his lovely finishing ability, and then named the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, compatriot Diego Forlan and even Batistuta in a star-studded lineup.

When it came to choosing the best ever, the decision was simple for Suarez, as he picked Lionel Messi as the greatest striker and few can dispute that.

What was a bit surprising however was that Cristiano Ronaldo featured nowhere in the list, which may be a decision that can be questioned considering CR7’s incredible numbers and milestones achieved.

Nonetheless, it was an intriguing interview with a man who continues to excite Barca fans with his goal scoring ability.