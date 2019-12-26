Ernesto Valverde passes verdict on Barcelona’s new signings including Griezmann and De Jong

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has passed his verdict on Barcelona’s new recruits, who joined the club in the summer transfer window earlier this year. Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Neto and Junior Firpo are the four players who joined the La Liga giants this year.

Valverde is of the opinion that Griezmann, who moved to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid, is not just a goalscorer but a hard worker as well. The Spanish tactician, however, believes that De Jong still has a lot to offer, that is despite Barcelona fans’ belief that the former Ajax midfielder has been their best signing this year.

“Antoine Griezmann is not just a goalscorer but also a hard worker. He knows how to drop into midfield, and he knows the moment in which he has to help the full-back. We are very happy with him. Frenkie de Jong covers a lot of ground and he is playing well. However, he still has more to give, especially inside the opponents’ box.

“Neto and Junior are performing as expected. When Junior has come in for Jordi Alba, he has done well, and he is [getting] more and more involved. As for Neto, he is always ready to come in [for Marc-Andre ter Stegen] and he is a very competitive player,” Valverde said as per Marca.