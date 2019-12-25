La Liga |

Stats show Lionel Messi outright La Liga 2019 leader in almost every attacking department

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi had a scintillating 2019 where he managed to add a record sixth Ballon d’Or title to his name along with various other accolades. The Argentine also led Barcelona to the La Liga 2018/19 title this year and finished 2019 as the outright leader in almost every attacking department.

Messi scored as many as 34 goals in the Spanish league this year and had 77 shots on target out of a total 146. Stats show that no other player managed to overtake his numbers in the three aforementioned departments, the most important of the lot in terms from the attacking point of view.

The 32-year-old is currently the top scorer in La Liga with 13 goals in as many appearances and is on course to break many more records in the upcoming year.

 

