Stats show Lionel Messi outright La Liga 2019 leader in almost every attacking department

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi had a scintillating 2019 where he managed to add a record sixth Ballon d’Or title to his name along with various other accolades. The Argentine also led Barcelona to the La Liga 2018/19 title this year and finished 2019 as the outright leader in almost every attacking department.

Messi scored as many as 34 goals in the Spanish league this year and had 77 shots on target out of a total 146. Stats show that no other player managed to overtake his numbers in the three aforementioned departments, the most important of the lot in terms from the attacking point of view.

The 32-year-old is currently the top scorer in La Liga with 13 goals in as many appearances and is on course to break many more records in the upcoming year.

34 – No other player has attempted more total shots (146), shots on target (77) and scored more goals (34) in #LaLiga 2019 than Leo Messi. #Opta2019. Gunman. pic.twitter.com/gru8T189Vp — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 24, 2019

Messi has scored his 50th goal of 2019. He’s scored 50 or more in 9 out of the last 10 years. His slump was in 2013 when he only managed a paltry 45 goals. In a league of his own. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 22, 2019