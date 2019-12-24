Lionel Messi set to achieve greatest ever goal scoring record in 2020

Lionel Messi has proved that this was his decade, scoring goals for fun and breaking records left, right and centre. As we enter 2020, it seems as if his greatest achievement yet could be just moments away.

Messi looks all set to break a record that many would have deemed unattainable in club football, especially in this day and age of the modern game. However, the Argentine is no normal footballer.

Messi is on course to score more than 643 goals for the same club, which is the current record held by Brazil legend Pele. Arguably the greatest player to ever play the game, Pele managed the feat for Santos across a 17-year period.

Greatest of all time- Lionel Messi

However, his record will almost surely be beaten by Lionel Messi next year, with the Barcelona forward already on 618 goals for the Blaugrana in all official competitions since he made his debut.

That means the mercurial Messi is just 25 goals short of perhaps the greatest ever goal scoring record the sport has ever seen, and 2020 will be the year that the milestone is finally achieved.

While Messi may just be the best individual player ever after he breaks this record, there is no doubt that the superstar forward will never eclipse Pele’s record of three World Cup triumphs with Brazil.