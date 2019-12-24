‘Lionel Messi watches Kylian Mbappe’s goals’ – Barcelona talisman’s teammate tells PSG star

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona teammate Ousmane Dembele told Kylian Mbappe that the Argentine talisman watched his goals when the two were locked in the battle for 2018/19 Golden Boot award. Dembele and Mbappe are teammates themselves for the France national football team and won the 2018 FIFA World Cup together in Russia.

In an interview with France Football (via Mundo Deportivo), the Paris Saint-Germain superstar made the revelation that Messi watched his videos and that it is a compliment for him. He admitted that he thought he could win the Golden Boot but had the Argentine superstar in his way. The Barcelona star ended up winning the 2018/19 Golden Boot with 36 goals – Mbappe scored 33 and was second on the list.

“At the end of last season I could have relaxed and wait quietly but I tried to overcome myself and that was when I saw that I could win the Golden Boot, but in front I had Messi.

“I got two and he got three. I put three and he four. It was so strong that I asked Dembélé how it could be possible and if he did it on purpose. I asked if Messi looked at the goals I scored and Ousmane said yes, of course he was looking at them. At that moment I said to myself ‘ Messi watches me, it’s a compliment that such a player takes me into account’,” Mbappe said.