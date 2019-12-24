Barcelona star casts further doubt over his future at the club amidst Inter Milan interest

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has cast further doubt over his future at the club amidst reports of interest from Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan. The 32-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club for quite some time now despite having a decent first season with the Catalan giants.

When quizzed whether he could move to Italy in the upcoming January transfer window, the former Bayern Munich and Juventus star claimed that he is happy at Barcelona. But he did add that it’s his representative who will ‘see that’, hinting at a possible move.

“My representative is who has to see that, but I’m calm and happy at Barcelona. When I return, we’ll see. Now I want to be with my family, and after that return and take a decision.

“I’m not the one who makes the decision to play or not – that’s the coach. But people see that, so that makes me calm, and I’ll continue taking advantage of all my opportunities and continue scoring, which is what I like to do.

“I hope to lift the trophies that lie ahead of us at the end of the season,” the midfielder said as reported by El Mundo Deportivo.