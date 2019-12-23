Manchester United great backs Gareth Bale to overcome criticism at Real Madrid

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has claimed that Real Madrid star Gareth Bale will “easily overcome” the criticism he is currently facing at Real Madrid.

“He [Gareth Bale] still very much loves the game and playing it; loves winning, loves scoring goals, loves making goals,” Giggs told Sky Sports of the Real Madrid star, who he manages at international level with the Wales national team.

“It’s all noise you can’t control and it’s about blocking it out so if you don’t hear it then it’s not going to affect you.”

“Gareth is at one of the biggest clubs in the world, he’s won four Champions Leagues, he’s won everything so he can handle it [the criticism].”

Despite his issues with Real Madrid and his manager Zinedine Zidane, the 30-year-old has continued to star for his country and has also helped them book their place in the UEFA Euro Cup 2020.

Meanwhile, Giggs is keen to take Wales to the FIFA World Cup as well, as he himself admitted.

“In the summer, I was the worst manager in the world – that was only six months ago,” he said, before adding:

“Now, people look at me differently – things change and they will do again, it’s a rollercoaster.”

“I wanted to manage Wales to get them to the Euros but also, ultimately, to get them to the World Cup and that’s my immediate future past the Euros.”

“The last time we were at a World Cup was 1958 so I want to get this set of players to the World Cup,” he concluded.

Quotes via Goal.