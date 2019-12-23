Zinedine Zidane reveals whether Real Madrid will buy new striker in January as goal drought continues

Real Madrid failed to get on the scoresheet for a second consecutive match as they played out a goalless draw with Atheltic Bilbao in La Liga only four days after El Clasico vs Barcelona finished with a 0-0 scoreline as well. With the likes of Karim Benzema and Luka Jovic not among the goals in the last two matches, manager Zinedine Zidane was quizzed whether the club will move in for a new striker in the upcoming January transfer window.

The French tactician pointed out that the team did have a lot of chances to score but they couldn’t. He was quick to add, however, that they only need to conitnue creating chances and the goals will come eventually.

“As always, when we play a game like we did and have chances [to score], I’m annoyed for the players,” Zidane said as reported by Marca.

“For the effort that we put in, we’re annoyed that we didn’t score the chances that we had. If you have chances, you have to score them, and we’ve had lots of the ball in the last three games and very few goals.

“It’s not bad luck or [a lack of] conviction – the important thing is creating chances. We created so many chances… we’re going to continue; it’s going to go in [eventually]. Now it’s not going in, but we can’t let our heads drop. We have to think that it’s been a very good year.

“We’re ending a bit flat but we’re looking forward to starting 2020. I don’t think [the lack of goals] is a problem, but everyone has their own opinion. We’re calm. What we’ve done in the last four or five months was good.”

Zidane then added that he doesn’t think the club need to sign a striker in January. “Absolutely not, I don’t think we need to sign a striker,” he said.