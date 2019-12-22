Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane gives final verdict on VAR

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has explained that VAR is “important” in the La Liga and that one has to be in favour of technology if it helps to improve the quality of the games being played.

“I don’t know [if complaints on previous incorrect decisions have been submitted]. That does not interest me. What we are focused on is the game tomorrow. The past is in the past,” Zidane said, before adding:

“VAR is important. It is a technology that we know is a plus for football, but like everything in life, it can fail.”

“Of course, it can be improved, everyone wants it to and it will be done.”

“I retired at 34 and on my last day at Real Madrid, I was still improving. Similarly, we have to be in favour of VAR as well,” he added.

Upon asked about the upcoming La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao, the Real Madrid boss said: “Athletic is another difficult opponent.”

“They have been doing phenomenally well from the beginning of this season. But we do know what to expect, and we are prepared to deliver a good performance.”

“We are looking forward to giving everything for the final game of the year,” he signed off.

Quotes via AS.