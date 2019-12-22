After Barcelona’s 4-1 win against Deportivo Alaves in the La Liga on Saturday, manager Ernesto Valverde showered praise on Lionel Messi after he scored what was his 50th goal in 2019.

“Having [Messi] is a huge advantage,” Valverde said after the game.

“Leo appears at any moment and scores a goal from anywhere.”

Upon asked about the game, the former Athletic Bilbao and Valencia boss said: “The first half was great on our part, [but in] the beginning of the second [we didn’t have much] momentum and that’s where the [Alaves] goal came.”

“We finally took a breath with the third goal.”

“We’ve also come from a very intense match on Wednesday and when you make it 2-0, it seems to be an important gap, but I don’t think so. I blame it on the merit of the opponents.”

“In this game, we were especially interested in not having any fright, [as we were] aware that Alaves could hurt us. We are now leaving with a good feeling because we know [the league] is long.”

Apart from Messi, Valverde also spoke on Carles Alena and Arturo Vidal, whose future at the Camp Nou is uncertain right now.

“I really appreciate the contribution of the two,” he said, before adding:

“We are fortunate to have many options in the middle third. They have been very good, and I’m counting on them, of course.”

Quotes via Marca.