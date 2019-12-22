Lionel Messi scores 50 goals for the ninth time in ten calendar years

By netting Barcelona’s third goal during Saturday’s La Liga game against Alaves, Lionel Messi made yet another incredible goal-scoring record as he reached the 50-goals mark for the ninth time in the past ten calendar years.

Take a look at his yearly breakdown of goals, right below:

2010: 60

2011: 59

2012: 91

2013: 45

2014: 58

2015: 52

2016: 59

2017: 54

2018: 51

2019: 50

Since 2010, the only year when he did not score 50 or more goals was 2013 – he ended the year five goals short of the 50-goal mark.

Speaking about the game, Ernesto Valverde’s side did not look convincing at the end of the first half, despite leading by 2-1 thanks to Antoine Griezmann and Arturo Vidal who scored in the 14th and 45th minute, respectively.

Messi then ensured that the La Liga defending champions would collect all three points from the match, as he set off on an incredible run in the 69th minute and left six defenders trailing in his wake before firing into the bottom corner, beyond the reach of Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco.

After notching his 50th goal of the calendar year, Messi then allowed Luis Suarez to get on the scoresheet after Barca won a penalty in the 75th minute.

The Uruguayan striker then scored to make it 4-1 in favour of Barcelona, as the hosts also maintained their lead at the top of the La Liga table.