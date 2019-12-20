WATCH: Barcelona release iconic sextuple anniversary video, Pep Guardiola missing

Barcelona have shared a memory from 2009 which is perhaps the most iconic in their recent history, but some fans appear to be disappointed not to see one of their greatest managers ever as a part of it.

Barca did the unthinkable back in 2009, when they won six different trophies in a single season, and the club decided to share a memory of that unforgettable year on their official site and social media pages.

Today is the 10-year anniversary of a unique achievement in football history.

It has never been done again. pic.twitter.com/qLpUkA5xOS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 19, 2019

Glorious as the video itself is, it has come under a bit of scrutiny, with some fans questioning why the manager of the decade, Pep Guardiola, wasn’t a part of the clip.

Guardiola was arguably the mastermind behind the success that the Catalans achieved that year, bringing a new style of play and fresh faces into the club, and taking the team to absolute glory.

Fans have also chanted for the sacking of Ernesto Valverde on social media, the current Barca coach, after a dip in performances and results this season.

and Valverde came to screw things up pic.twitter.com/tW60vheZOQ — ☠ 💀 ☠ (@DubesWakanda) December 19, 2019

the crowd deserves it again VALVERDE OUT — xuliana (@xaviniestav) December 19, 2019

please bring us the guardiola again — xuliana (@xaviniestav) December 19, 2019