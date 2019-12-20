On Wednesday, Real Madrid held Barcelona to a 0-0 stalemate in the La Liga El Clasico which was held at the Camp Nou – however, despite the draw, Barca manager Ernesto Valverde returned home with an all-time El Clasico record.
Courtesy of their draw against Real Madrid on Wednesday, Barcelona matched their best streak of games in a row without suffering a defeat in El Clasico matches.
With four wins and three draws since their twin Spanish Super Cup defeats at the beginning of the 2017-18 season, the Blaugrana are now on a seven-match undefeated streak against Los Blancos. They have been on a seven-match undefeated streak in El Clasico matches only once previously – between 2011 and 2012 when Pep Guardiola was their manager.
In case you do not remember, Valverde accepted the managerial reins at the Camp Nou just before the 2017-18 season, and the Spanish Super Cup was his first assignment as Barcelona boss.
Real Madrid won the first-leg 3-1, before winning the second-leg 2-0 and thereby winning the trophy by an aggregate score of 5-1.
Since then, the scores in El Clasico matches have been as follows:
- December 23, 2017: La Liga, 3-0 (Barca win).
- May 6, 2018: La Liga, 2-2.
- October 28, 2018: La Liga, 5-1 (Barca win).
- March 2, 2019: La Liga, 1-0 (Barca win).
- February 6, 2019: Copa del Rey, 1-1.
- February 27, 2019: Copa del Rey, 3-0 (Barca win).
- December 19, 2019: La Liga, 0-0.