Real Madrid held Barcelona to 0-0 draw at the La Liga El Clasico which was held at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, December 18 – and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique made headlines during the game as he urged fans to stop abusing Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

It is a well-known fact that Barcelona fans have always hated Sergio Ramos, despite the fact that he was an important member of the Spanish national team which won the UEFA Euro Cup in 2008 and 2012, and also the FIFA World Cup in 2010. As Real Madrid took on the Catalans in Wednesday’s game, the home fans showed their disapproval for the 33-year-old centre-back right from the start, as they greeted him with boos, whistles and abuses whenever he took possession of the ball or made an important move on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Marca reports that Pique, who is also Ramos’ former Spain international teammate, called for the fans behind one of the goals at the Camp Nou to stop abusing him.

At one point in the second half of the match, the 32-year-old reportedly called for the insults to stop, by raising his hand and waving his finger – and this was captured and shared by Gol TV as per the Spanish news agency. Take a look at the photos below:

Previously, both Ramos and Pique were known for their intense rivalry towards each other, but from the above incident, it seems that both players have made peace with each other.