Reports: Police clash with protestors outside Nou Camp during Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico

It may have been a tame 0-0 draw between Barcelona and Real Madrid, but it was anything but outside the Nou Camp stadium in the heart of Catalonia.

Sky Sports are reporting that riot police had to contend with a number of protestors outside the confines of the stadium, many of whom pelted objects at the police, causing the officials to push back with force.

Reports seem to suggest that as many as nine people have been arrested in relation with the violence caused during El Clasico, while as many as 12 people were injured during the melee.

Security was tight in and around the stadium, though the game did see some fans throw balls onto the pitch with messages reading that the Spanish government open talks with separatists over the Catalonia issue.

Meanwhile, the action inside the stadium and on the pitch saw both sides spar, but none really be able to control the game, as both Real Madrid and Barcelona had chances to score, though neither did in the end.

The first half arguably belonged to the visitors, who made the Barca defence toil on more than occasion, but Barcelona grew into the game, though they were unable to give their fans too much to cheer about by the end. The final score was 0-0.