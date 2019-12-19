Real Madrid call attention to ‘controversial’ penalty incidents after Clasico stalemate

After the points were shared at Camp Nou, Real Madrid were left aggrieved with the officiating.

Real Madrid publicly highlighted the perceived injustice of multiple unsuccessful penalty shouts following their goalless Clasico draw against Barcelona on Wednesday.

Raphael Varane had two strong appeals turned down in the first half, the first for a high challenge from Barca defender Clement Lenglet at Camp Nou following a free-kick midweek.

Barca’s Ivan Rakitic had grappled with the defender in the seconds before that incident and then tugged Varane’s shirt when competing for a corner moments later in the LaLiga blockbuster showdown.

Referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez let play continue and neither incident was checked using the VAR pitchside monitor.

Sergio Ramos described them as “pretty clear” penalties and Madrid called attention to the “two controversial moments” in a statement on their website.

It read: “The Frenchman could have had two penalties in the first half but Hernandez Hernandez did not give either of them.

“On minute 17, [Varane] went to head a corner before Lenglet stood on his thigh muscle in the area, but neither the referee nor VAR [where (Ricardo) de Burgos Bengoetxea was in charge] deemed it a penalty.

“Two minutes later and following another corner, the central defender had his shirt pulled by Ivan Rakitic, which saw him end up on the ground in the penalty area.

“However, once again, neither the referee or the VAR system decided to award the penalty.”

Madrid winger Gareth Bale had a goal disallowed for an offside against Ferland Mendy after half-time as both sides failed to muster a winner.

The stalemate left them level on points in LaLiga, but Barca hold the advantage on goal difference.