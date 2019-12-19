Brazil legend Rivaldo reveals the one player who can replace Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Barcelona and Real Madrid played out a tame 0-0 draw in El Clasico amid serious unrest regarding the political situation in Catalonia. Ahead of the match however, plenty of talk went on.

Former Barcelona star Rivaldo was asked about Lionel Messi before the game, and the former World Cup winner made some interesting comments about the Argentine, highlighting that he may be more replaceable than many believe.

According to Rivaldo, Messi’s cult status at Barcelona can perhaps only be matched by Neymar Jr, who has been linked with a return to Nou Camp in recent months.

“It’s really difficult because he is always playing great and he’s been playing this level for a long time,” Rivaldo said to BetFair.

“A Clasico is a different match, but Messi is always calm in these matches.

“He’s always looking for a goal, scoring goals… It’s difficult to stop Messi, but I’m sure Real Madrid will try their best, because if not, he will score goals.

“Messi won’t last forever. One day his final match will arrive and he will leave football.

“Now he is making the difference, scoring goals… but you have to have another player to play his actual role.

“Just one player can be the substitute of Messi at Barcelona and that player is Neymar. He was wrong leaving Barcelona, but, if he returns, he will be able to make the difference as Messi is doing now.”