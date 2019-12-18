Reports: Angry Barcelona star leaves training after El Clasico snub

As per the information obtained from various sources, Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal stormed out of Tuesday’s training session after learning that he would not start against Real Madrid in the La Liga El Clasico on Wednesday.

ESPN reports that Vidal usually stays on after the team’s training sessions, to do some extra shooting practice with a number of other first-team players – but on Tuesday, the 32-year-old left early when Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde revealed that he would be put on the bench, ahead of the much-awaited fixture.

According to the report, several players also tried to comfort the former Bayern Munich and Juventus star, but he could not be calmed down.

Barcelona now fear that Vidal could push for a move away from Camp Nou, during the upcoming January transfer window.

The English news agency further adds that Serie A giants Inter Milan, who is currently coached by Antonio Conte, are interested in signing the Chilean international. Conte has prior experience of working with him, as he was the boss at Juventus when Vidal used to play for them.

Meanwhile, Barcelona themselves have apparently made it clear that they would only entertain a cash offer for Vidal, whose contract runs until 2021.