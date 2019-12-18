According to Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane, treating Barcelona captain Lionel Messi like a regular opponent will only end in misery for themselves during the upcoming El Clasico.

“He [Messi] is a special player and you can’t defend him like any other player,” Varane said in an interview with LaLiga ahead of the much-awaited game.

“He has his characteristics and he demands great focus from you and you have to defend him together with your team-mates.”

“It is a collective effort… we have to leave him as little space as possible,” he explained further.

Watch the video of the full interview, shared by La Liga on Twitter right below:

🎙️ "It's football of the highest level. A metre can make all the difference…" 🇫🇷 @raphaelvarane talks about tonight's #ElClasico and @realmadriden's expectations for the season. 💜 pic.twitter.com/vFNgrzcold — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 18, 2019

During the interview, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner also shared his opinion on how important the upcoming El Clasico contest would be for both teams.

“I believe that in these kinds of games you always want to come into them with confidence,” 26-year-old Varane said, before adding:

“But it’s special, no doubt. When both teams take to the field they leave their doubts aside, it’s a battle. It doesn’t really matter how the last few games have been.”

“When you step out onto the field, everything’s different.”

The highly anticipated El Clasico battle between Messi’s Barcelona and Varane’s Real Madrid will be held on December 18 (12:30 am IST, 3:00 am SGT/HKT on December 19).