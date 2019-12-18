Cristiano Ronaldo could retire at Juventus, says agent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent said the star could retire at Serie A giants Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at Juventus and could finish his career with the Serie A giants, according to agent Jorge Mendes.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived at Juve from Real Madrid in July last year and is contracted until 2022.

Despite some speculation over his future, the 34-year-old may retire at Juve, according to Mendes.

“At Juve, he is happy, there is a great coach [Maurizio Sarri],” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“Yes, he could end his career at Juventus. He has signed a contract.”

Ronaldo has scored 39 goals in 62 games since arriving at Juve, including 11 in 19 this season.

Juventus visit Sampdoria in Serie A on Wednesday.