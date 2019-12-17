Reports: Big blow for Barcelona as injured star expected to miss El Clasico

According to reports, Barcelona star Arthur Melo is expected to miss the upcoming El Clasico game against Real Madrid in the La Liga. The Brazilian is apparently injured on the groin, which is likely to prevent him from playing for a couple of weeks.

The Spanish news agency AS reports that earlier this month, Arthur returned from international duty with the Brazil national team carrying a groin strain which has kept him out of three of their most recent matches so far.

He last featured in the Barcelona starting line-up during the La Liga match against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on December 2 – and afterwards, he vanished completely from manager Ernesto Valverde’s squad lists for the games against Real Mallorca (La Liga), Inter Milan (Champions League) and Real Sociedad (La Liga).

Meanwhile, other sources suggest that Arthur’s groin problem is not the only factor which is keeping him away from the team. For instance, three days ago, TV3 reported via AS that the 23-year-old had been snowboarding in Andorra while he was out of the team.

Such activities, without club permission, are prohibited for a professional footballer – and more so if they are trying to recover from injuries.

The much-awaited El Clasico contest will be held on December 18 at Barcelona’s home stadium, the Camp Nou.