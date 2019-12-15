Diego Simeone hopeful Alvaro Morata is back on the goal trail for Atletico

This season has been a case of feast or famine for Alvaro Morata and Diego Simeone hopes another hot streak follows his goal versus Osasuna.

Diego Simeone believes there are few strikers in football with the ability of Atletico Madrid frontman Alvaro Morata.

Spain international Morata found the breakthrough in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Osasuna – Atleti’s first victory in four LaLiga outings that moved them back up to fourth in the table.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Juventus forward scored in seven consecutive games for club and country as October became November but ended a six-game drought when he powered Kieran Trippier’s free-kick past inspired Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.

Simeone has been linked to making attacking reinforcements during the January transfer window, with Timo Werner, Edinson Cavani and Olivier Giroud all touted as possible Atletico targets, but he offered a ringing endorsement of his current number nine.

“Hopefully he’ll return to the way he was before the [international] break,” he told a post-match news conference.

“He was scoring in almost every game.

“There aren’t many people like that in football and we want to make the most of him.”

Manuel Sanchez made his Atletico debut at left-back and Simeone felt the 19-year-old’s impressive showing was fitting as it came on the evening long-serving defender Juanfran bade farewell to the club’s faithful before kick-off.

“I loved him,” he said.

“It’s not easy. He’s young, growing and has been working a lot with us.

“He has to keep growing and this was an important moment for his career.

“Today, Juanfran said goodbye and another debuted. Someone new was born.”