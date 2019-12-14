Reports: Barcelona ready to beat Real Madrid to the signing of key target in January

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona are keen to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Napoli star Fabian Ruiz, during the upcoming January transfer window.

This is according to SportsMole, who claims that reports from Spain have revealed that Barcelona are prepared to up their interest in Ruiz, who is also a Real Madrid target.

Earlier last month, it has also been reported that Eric Abidal, the Sporting Director of Barcelona had been spotted scouting the player at one of Napoli’s Serie A matches this season. As of right now, Barcelona’s interest in him is pretty evident, and they might consider approaching him and his club with a formal offer, during the upcoming January transfer window.

It has been claimed that Real Madrid also see Ruiz as a target signing, as an alternative for the likes of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and/or Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen. However, as always, there is also the suspicion that Los Blancos’ main objective is to simply inflate his market value, to make life harder for their arch-rivals. Right now, he is valued at about €80million.

Last summer, Napoli had reportedly tried to extend his contract, which currently runs until 2023. However, no agreement was reached, and that further strengthens the claims that he would be sold soon.