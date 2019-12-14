Ernesto Valverde addresses possibility of former Barcelona star’s return to the club

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has addressed rumours linking former club star Pedro with a return to the club. The Chelsea winger had stated that he would love to go back to Barcelona if given the chance, which had sent rumour mills into overdrive.

“Everyone knows how I feel about the club and it’s obvious that there’s a chance I go back,” Pedro had said about Barcelona. “I have always said it. Barcelona is a club that I have a special love for because where I am from. I lived many experiences there, I was there for many years and I feel love for everyone there. I would love if I could return.”

“I don’t know if returning it in the manager’s hands, the president’s or who. My return is difficult but it’s obviously a possibility,” he added.

When asked about the 32-year-old’s comments, Valverde said that Pedro is a ‘historic Barca player’ before adding that they’ll see ‘what might happen in the future’.

“He’s a historic Barca player – let’s not kid ourselves. He’s one of the players to win the most titles with this club, but he plays for another club now. We have to respect players at other clubs. We’ll see what might happen in the future,” the Barcelona manager said as per Marca.