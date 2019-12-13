Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals who is world’s best, snubs Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic loves to grab a headline, and he certainly made heads turn once again when he was asked to comment on who the world’s best player is. The obvious answer would be a choice between either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, but Zlatan had other plans.

According to the Swede, Kylian Mbappe is the world’s best player because of his ability to perform the way he currently is despite being just 20 years old.

“He is the difference-maker,” Ibrahimovic said, per AS.

“He is still young and we hope that he continues to work hard. Despite his age he is already a star. I hope he keeps his hunger and that he doesn’t fall out of love with football so that he can keep improving and achieving things. To do so, he has to keep a cool head, which isn’t always easy.”

Even earlier on, Zlatan Ibrahimovic had remarked that the Brazilian Ronaldo Nazario was the one that everyone looked up to and wanted to be like.

“When he (Ronaldo Nazario) was playing, we all tried to copy him. He had such an elegant style of play. I used to watch his games but I don’t so much any more. Right now my favourite is perhaps Mbappé, who stands out above all the rest.”