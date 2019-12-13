5 players Real Madrid can sell in January transfer window

The January transfer window is almost upon us and all the big guns of European football have started planning for the one-month long window. While it’s the additions to the squad which the fans are most interested in, there are always a few players who leave the club in the January window, mostly those who have failed to get as many chances as they would have hoped for in the new season.

Here are five players which Real Madrid could do without going ahead in the season and can sell them in the January transfer window.

Mariano Diaz

Mariano Diaz has not made a single appearance for Los Blancos this season and is all but set to leave the club in the January transfer window. The 26-year-old returned to Madrid from Lyon last year and made 22 appearances for the club, in which he could score only four goals.

This season, with an injury setback and no appearance under his belt, he is set to be sent out, at least on a loan. Roma and AC Milan have been linked with a move for the forward but it remains to be seen whether it’s a permanent move or a temporary one.

Isco

Isco is another player who isn’t a part of manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans and might be on his way out of the club in the upcoming January transefr window. In what has been an injury-affected season for him, the Spaniard has only made eight La Liga appearances and 11 overall.

With no goal or assist to show for, looks like the 27-year-old’s Real Madrid career is slowly coming to an end. And with UEFA Euro scheduled for next year, Isco will need a lot more than just 11 appearances in the second half of the season if he wishes to play for Spain in the tournament.

James Rodriguez

The Colombian, who returned from a two-year loan at Bayern Munich earlier this year, started the 2019/20 season in some style. However, he has been affected by an ill-timed injury as well and could end up leaving the club in the upcoming January transfer window.

James’s contract expires in 2021 as well and Madrid would want to cash in on the playmaker. He was linked with a move to Napoli and Atletico Madrid in the summer and was even offered to Manchester United. However, no club has registered a concrete interest in the Colombian yet for a January move.

Gareth Bale

The Welshman has a curious case at Real Madrid and after what seemed like a good start to the season, Bale is again looking for a way out of the club. The winger fell out with the fans after celebrating with a ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid. In that order’ flag following his country’s qualification to UEFA Euro 2020.

Bale has two goals and as many assists in eight La Liga appearances this season and chances are that the Welshman might move on in the upcoming winter window. A return to the Premier League might be on the cards.

Luka Modric

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner’s fall from grace has been one of the steepest in recent history. Modric, after winning a third consecutive UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid, guided Croatia to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final and subsequently won the BDO.

However, since then he hasn’t been able to perform at the level expected of him. He was linked with a move to Inter Milan in the summer and chances are that he might end up leaving La Liga for Serie A in the upcoming winter window.