Reports: Neymar files another lawsuit against Barcelona demanding payment of €3.5m

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has reportedly filed another lawsuit against former club Barcelona, demanding payment of €3.5 million, which the club hasn’t made. The Brazilian was to be paid a ‘loyalty bonus’ by the Catalan giants after his departure to PSG.

According to reports in El Mundo, Neymar is demanding a payment of €3.5 million from Barcelona, which the club hasn’t made yet. As a result of the delay, he has been forced to file yet another lawsuit against the Catalan giants, which puts his return to Spain in further jeopardy.

The report goes on to add that the two parties had agreed that Neymar wouldn’t file a lawsuit against the club if they got him back on board. However, despite multiple attempts from Barcelona, the French giants remained firm in their stance and managed to keep hold of both of their prized possessions in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The report further adds that another €100,000 bonus hasn’t been paid by Barcelona, which has been added in the lawsuit. The La Liga giants went all-in to re-sign their former superstar and despite making multiple offers of cash plus player, PSG held on to the Brazilian, who has now filed another lawsuit against the Spanish side.