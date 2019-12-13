Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma becomes first non-footballer to be named La Liga brand ambassador

On December 12, Indian cricketer and star opening batsman Rohit Sharma was named La Liga’s Brand Ambassador in India. Hence he also became the first non-footballer in the world, to be named one of La Liga’s global ambassadors.

La Liga made their official announcement regarding Rohit Sharma’s appointment, via Twitter on Thursday.

And here’s how fans reacted:

BEST cricketer of India at the moment. HITMAN. — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) December 12, 2019

World's most dangerous cricketer 😍

Love you HITMAN — R O H I T S H A R M A (@_Rohitsharma45_) December 12, 2019

HITMAN ROHIT SHARMA 🔥 — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) December 12, 2019

Congratulations 🎉 Rohit — siddhesh davne (@DavneSiddhesh) December 12, 2019

Later on the same day, the 32-year-old himself posted a tweet thanking La Liga and the fans for the honour bestowed on him.

“Hola India/Espana, as you guys know, football has always held a special place in my heart so this association is so special to me. And to be named the ambassador for the La Liga is so humbling. So excited for this partnership @LaLigaEN,” he tweeted.

Hola India/España, as you guys know, football has always held a special place in my heart so this association is so special to me. And to be named the ambassador for the La Liga is so humbling. So excited for this partnership @LaLigaEN pic.twitter.com/prZFFSeHdV — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 12, 2019

Earlier, on December 11, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma celebrated a unique achievement as they became joint leading run-scorers in T20 Internationals.

Kohli scored a blistering 29-ball-70 and remained unbeaten in the third and final T20I against West Indies on Wednesday, while Rohit scored 71 runs off 34 balls.

Both batsmen thus ended their innings with an aggregate of 2633 runs each in T20Is. The Indian duo is followed by New Zealand opener Martin Guptill who has 2436 runs, while Shoaib Malik (2263 runs) and Brendon McCullum (2140 runs) complete the list of top-five run-scorers.