Dani Carvajal tells Kylian Mbappe: The best play for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid, something defender Dani Carvajal would certainly want to encourage.

Dani Carvajal would like Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid as he believes the world’s best players should be at the Santiago Bernabeu.

France star Mbappe continues to be linked with a future move to Madrid and has reportedly stalled on the idea of a new PSG contract in order to make a transfer more likely.

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has repeatedly expressed his admiration for the 20-year-old forward, whose relationship with PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has shown signs of strain lately, not least when Mbappe ignored him after being substituted against Montpellier last weekend.

Carvajal would certainly not be against Mbappe moving to the Spanish capital, telling reporters on Thursday: “What we’ve seen is obvious. He’s one of the greats and it would be good [to play with him] because the best have to be here.”

30/30 – Kylian Mbappé in the Champions League: 30 games 19 goals 11 assists 30for30.

Madrid defender Carvajal was speaking ahead of a difficult week for Madrid, who face Valencia at Mestalla on Sunday before next Wednesday’s Clasico with Barcelona at Camp Nou.

That fixture was due to take place in October but was rearranged after concern about political unrest in Catalonia.

Security issues remain a concern ahead of the game, while it is expected that a large banner encouraging dialogue over the issue of Catalan independence will be displayed by a protest group in the stands.

Carvajal is keen for authorities to ensure the match goes ahead safely, but he insists he is only concerned with getting three points.

“We’re calm. We want it to be played with the maximum guarantees of security. We don’t know if it was a mistake to rearrange it,” said the full-back.

“I want to go to Camp Nou and win. The rest doesn’t bother me.

“It’s a very important, beautiful week for us and we’re going to try to make it three [wins] from three.

“We have fewer hours of rest than Barcelona and after a demanding game like at Mestalla, it can show in your legs.”