Raheem Sterling also had trouble scoring – Vinicius Junior ‘working hard’ to become a success at Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior cited the example of Raheem Sterling at Manchester City as to why he can become a success during his time with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid teenager Vinicius Junior says he is “working hard” to follow the path of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling by becoming a more regular goalscorer.

Vinicius slotted home from close range for his first goal since September in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League.

The Brazil international has netted six times in 43 appearances for Madrid, who he joined from Flamengo in July 2018, a year after his reported €45million buyout clause was triggered.

Vinicius does not believe his game is suited to scoring goals freely, but he hopes to improve in that department over time.

Citing the example of Sterling, who has become increasingly clinical in front of goal over the past few seasons, the 19-year-old attacker said: “I don’t play to score. I play to help the team.

“Sterling at City also had trouble scoring goals. I left Brazil very early and I’m working hard to do great things.”

Vinicius’ compatriot Rodrygo Goes was also on target for Madrid in Belgium, taking his tally to six goals for the campaign.

Rather than being envious of Rodrygo’s impressive start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, though, Vinicius is pleased for his team-mate.

“We’re friends,” he said, according to Marca. “I’m happy because he is doing things very well.”