Antoine Griezmann opens up on relationship with Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has opened up on his relationship with teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The Frenchman, who arrived from Atletico Madrid, earlier this year in the summer transfer window, hasn’t been able to settle down completely in his six-month stay at the club so far but is optimistic that things will change for him.

While in conversation with UEFA.TV, Griezmann claimed that he is yet to pick the movements of his teammates like Suarez and Messi on the pitch. He also stated that he is slowly getting used to the wide position he is being deployed in by manager Ernesto Valverde.

“I have to learn a new position and also understand my new teammates. I haven’t picked up the movements of Luis, Messi, the central midfielders, of my own wide position,” said Greizmann. He then went on to highlight how the off-field relationship with his teammates will solve the on-field issues.

“I am a very shy person. I do not usually talk to others, but everything will come in time. I will not give a conversation but I’m getting to know Luis, Leo. We have already shared dinner and we will go to more. What happens outside the field can only help inside.”