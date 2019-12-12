Antoine Griezmann claims he didn’t join Barcelona to win Champions League title

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has revealed exactly why he left Atletico Madrid to join arch-rivals Barcelona in the summer transfer window earlier this year. The Frenchman moved to the Catalan giants in a deal believed to be worth €120 million.

The 28-year-old claimed that he did not join Barcelona to win more titles or the UEFA Champions League, which he failed to win with Atletico despite reaching the final twice with Rojiblancos. He stated that he made the move to learn new philosophies and to play ‘another type of football with another team’.

Griezmann was quick to add that he could have won the Champions League and La Liga again with Atleti itself but just winning titles wasn’t the motive behind his move to Barcelona. “I didn’t leave Atléti to win the Champions League or to win more titles,” he told UEFA TV.

“I left Atléti to learn a new game, new philosophies — to learn another type of football with another team. Atléti could have won the league and the Champions League any year.”

He then went on to add that losing the 2016 UCL final against Real Madrid, when he missed a penalty, hurts a lot. “It hurts a lot. It lost us the final… It will always hurt, even if I win it with Barça. In 10 or 15 years it will hurt the same.”