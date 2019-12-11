5 players Real Madrid can realistically sign in the January transfer window

Real Madrid are locked on 34 points with arch rivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga as things stand, and are finally starting to look like legitimate threats to the Catalans’ title charge this season after a rough start to the campaign.

Zinedine Zidane is making a difference to Los Blancos and how they play, but he will know that the January transfer window would end up being key if they are to win silverware this season. Keeping that in mind, here are five players they can sign come January.

#5 Donny van de Beek

After impressing against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) last season, Donny van de Beek has become one of the top targets for several European teams.

Moving to Real Madrid might be the perfect transfer for the Dutchman considering Los Blancos need someone to replace the ageing duo of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. With the likes of Manchester United also interested, expect Madrid to make a move in January.

#4 Jadon Sancho

Real Madrid face a tough ask in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho considering that Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all pushing to sign the talented forward in January.

However, the England International just might consider Real Madrid as the best bet for his career moving forward since he would get the chance to play with some of the best attackers in the world in Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema.

He looks set to leave, and money doesn’t seem to be an issue for Real Madrid, so why not splash the cash on Sancho?

#3 Paul Pogba

This one looks like it may happen soon. Paul Pogba has done nothing to stop rumours suggesting that he is set for a move away from Manchester United, and considering the love that his compatriot Zidane has for him, this makes so much sense.

Pogba would be a welcome addition in the Galacticos squad, and his quality in midfield would make everyone better, so Pogba to the Bernabeu is one deal that we should keep our eyes out for.

#2 Sadio Mane

If Lionel Messi is voting for you in the Ballon d’Or race, you’re definitely something special. Sadio Mane has been the talisman for Liverpool lately, and his performances have garnered much interest from clubs outside of England.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the Senegalese recently, and reports now seem to suggest that Mane could consider moving to the Bernabeu as a long term prospect. An attacking trio of Mane, Hazard and Benzema is one that would make any Madrid fan ecstatic.

#1 Kylian Mbappe

It may sound ludicrous at first, but Kylian Mbappe moving to Real Madrid in the January transfer window might well become a reality pretty soon.

The Frenchman is seeking assurances from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) about the future, but it is rumoured that Madrid are planning a whopping £342million offer to bring him over to Spain.

If Real are indeed willing to spend that much money, PSG might find it better to give in considering it is no secret that Mbappe always had dreams of wearing the white of Real Madrid.