Barcelona star to miss El Clasico due to STD infection

Barcelona take on Real Madrid in El Clasico soon and while the Catalan team will need no inspiration to be up for this game, one player will feel unfortunate to miss out for a rather bizarre reason.

Arthur Melo, currently playing at Barcelona, will surely miss out on the chance to play against Real Madrid because of what is being termed a “sexually transmitted disease” or an STD infection.

The Sports Rush are among the sources reporting that Melo was forced to miss a recent game against Mallorca due to what the club called a groin injury, while in reality it was the treatment of an STD known as gonorrhoea.

Because of the treatment for the STD, Melo will be taking certain medicines that may pop up on the radar of anti-doping agencies monitoring player performance during El Clasico, so Barcelona will not let the Brazilian compete in a match till the treatment is completed.

If Melo does end up playing while undergoing treatment, chances are his samples would show positive results in doping tests, which would mean that he would be suspended for months because of it.

Regardless, Barcelona go into the game with a strong squad and a belief that they can do the business over their bitter rivals.