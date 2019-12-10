Reports: El Clasico to be postponed again following civilian unrest in Catalonia

According to reports from Spain and Catalonia, the La Liga “El Clasico ” match between Real Madrid and Barcelona which is slated to be held on December 18, is expected to be postponed for a second time following civilian unrest in and around the city of Barcelona.

Originally, the match was scheduled to be held on October 26, but widespread protests related to the Catalonian Independence movement caused the game to be postponed once.

It was in November that both teams decided to hold the game on December 18 – but now, as per a report by Goal, the postponed El Clasico has been pushed into doubt as well, due to a communique released by Tsunami Democratic on Tuesday.

According to the report, the Tsunami Democratic, which is a Catalan protest group advocating for a self-determination referendum in Catalonia, is responsible for the protests as they believe that Catalunya should become independent from Spain.

Tsunami Democratic has reportedly established four rally points around the Camp Nou stadium, and about 18,000 followers of the group are expected to turn out for an event which is rumoured to be held on December 18 itself.

However, their demonstration would disrupt the game which is also expected to begin at around the same time – which is why the La Liga are considering postponing it once again.

Right now, Barcelona and Real Madrid occupy the first and second positions respectively on the La Liga table, with 34 points each from 15 matches so far.